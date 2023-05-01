Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 598,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.44. 280,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,378. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.