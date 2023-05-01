LCX Price Tops $0.0574 on Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, LCX has traded down 3% against the dollar. One LCX token can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a total market cap of $44.26 million and $389,919.57 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LCX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

LCX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.