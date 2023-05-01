Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,931.8 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $23.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

