Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,931.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $23.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.98.
