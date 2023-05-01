Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

TIP opened at $110.18 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

