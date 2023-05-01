Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.98 on Monday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.