Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

A number of analysts have commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $248,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $2,205,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

