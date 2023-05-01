Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.82.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $176.03 on Thursday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Landstar System by 28.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 604,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 139,003 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.