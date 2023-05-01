Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.82.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock opened at $176.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.55 and its 200-day moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

