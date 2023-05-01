Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.28

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 87527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

In other news, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,907,990 and have sold 7,351 shares worth $514,609. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 161,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 244,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

