Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 7%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 298,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 635,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $720.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 18.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 136.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

