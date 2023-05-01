Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 7%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 298,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 635,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Kura Oncology Stock Up 8.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $720.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 18.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 136.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.