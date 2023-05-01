Kujira Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $73.95 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $73.95 million and $398,994.34 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.68340108 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $364,100.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.