Kronos Bio (KRON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Kronos Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $1.65 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 192,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 214,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

