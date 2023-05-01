Kronos Bio (KRON) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Kronos Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kronos Bio Trading Up 10.7 %
KRON opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kronos Bio (KRON)
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.