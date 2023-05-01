Kronos Bio (KRON) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Kronos Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Trading Up 10.7 %

KRON opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kronos Bio by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also

