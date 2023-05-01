Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KOSS opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koss in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

