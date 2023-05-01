Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.24. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 270,394 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. State Street Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,734,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,497,000 after buying an additional 581,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,127,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,412,000 after buying an additional 539,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 1,298,489 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.