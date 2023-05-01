Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,809,300 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 4,273,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48,093.0 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

