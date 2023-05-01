Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in April

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.80. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81.
