Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in April

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.80. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

About Komercní banka, a.s.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.