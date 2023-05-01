KOK (KOK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $708,020.32

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. KOK has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and approximately $708,020.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,586.36 or 1.00025399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.05153292 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $623,430.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.