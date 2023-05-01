Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $38.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNTK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,007,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Kinetik Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $30.80 on Monday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.19%.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Recommended Stories

