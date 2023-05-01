Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.08.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

