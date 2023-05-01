Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,400 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 1,182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 148,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,560. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

