Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

