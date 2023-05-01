Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in April

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 757,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,007.0 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIKOF remained flat at $54.60 during trading hours on Monday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Kikkoman has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $54.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

