Keystone Financial Group Sells 2,016 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,317,000 after purchasing an additional 507,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after buying an additional 500,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

