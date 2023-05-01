Keystone Financial Group Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.91. 278,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,345. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

