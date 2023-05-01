Keystone Financial Group Has $874,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,955,041. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $163.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile



Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

