Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $6,152,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.00. The company had a trading volume of 399,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,544. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $263.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

