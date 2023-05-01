KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,262,857. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

