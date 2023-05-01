Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Up 19.6% in April

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 9,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. 1,589,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,741,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

