Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. 913,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,805. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

