Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Kennametal Trading Up 1.0 %

KMT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,799. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

