KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. KBR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.76-2.96 EPS.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $56.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

