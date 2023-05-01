Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Karora Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Karora Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. 70,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.