Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Short Interest Update

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Kandi Technologies Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. 62,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,217. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 10.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295,896 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.