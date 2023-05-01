Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 254,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance
Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,383. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group
About Kaival Brands Innovations Group
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL)
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.