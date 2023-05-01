Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 254,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,383. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

