Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JWACR stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

