Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 4,320,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 717.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

