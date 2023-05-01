Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.
Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 4,320,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.87.
In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 717.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.
