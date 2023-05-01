Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

JUGRF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.