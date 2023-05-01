JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.48) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.23) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.61) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.11) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.65).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,441 ($18.00) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,450.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.48).
GSK Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.47) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,691.64). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($530,692.04). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,612. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
