JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,230 ($15.36) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,250 ($15.61).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.48) to GBX 1,390 ($17.36) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.36) to GBX 1,350 ($16.86) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,148.96.

Antofagasta Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

