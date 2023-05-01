Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.92. 73,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,959. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.