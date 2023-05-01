Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

ABT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 456,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,144. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

