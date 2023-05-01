Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 26,830 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,830 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.43. 1,834,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556,544. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

