Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,657,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,351,000 after purchasing an additional 108,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of CSX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 59,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.23. 2,556,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,878,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.