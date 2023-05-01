Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 984 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.50 on Monday, reaching $468.95. 437,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,077. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.37 and a 200-day moving average of $473.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

