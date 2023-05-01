Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,708. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.