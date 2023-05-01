Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $493.86. 803,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

