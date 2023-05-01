Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $345.41. 301,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,316. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.