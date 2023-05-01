Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 560 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.8% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 9,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 609,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 846,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,582. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

