Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 338 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $298.85. The company had a trading volume of 644,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,887. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day moving average of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

